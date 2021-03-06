EAMCET-2021 from July 5 to 9: TSCHE Chief

Telangana Government today announced to conduct State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021)is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University , Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) from July 5 to 9. The much touted Engineering examinations -2021 will be held for three days from July 7 to 9 according to the schedule. The notification will be issued on March 18.

Online application forms can be submitted from March 20 to May 18. Candidates can make corrections in the already submitted online application between May 19 and 27. The last date for submission of application with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500 is May 28 and June 7 respectively. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to June 17 and June 28 respectively.

The officials stated that examinations of EAMCET-2021 will be conducted online and in two phases every day.

While the Agriculture examination will be conducted on July 5 the pharmacy examination will be held on July 6. Those who qualified in the examinations of Intermediate are eligible as per norms.

The Government has disclosed the schedule for the EAMCET-2021 here. TSCHE Chairman Papi Reddy released the schedule.

The students with qualifications can apply for the same from March 20 till May 18 the chairman stated. The EAMCET Convener said there is no change in the exam pattern and duration of test i.e.,160 questions and 180 minutes. However, there is 55 per cent weightage of first year and 45 per cent weightage of second intermediate syllabus of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education for the entrance test, the officials informed.