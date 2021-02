Hyderabad Feb 2: The government will take a decision on Eamcet syllabus in a week days. This was informed by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. She said that online classes will continue despite reopening the schools and colleges. The government is looking into the issue to release guidelines in this regard she said. The private schools should follow norms and collect tuition fees as stipulated she said. Those which failed to complying with fee norms will face serious action she earned.