National Political News

Employees protest PRC report, arrested at BRKR Bhavan, Min Goud allays fears

Telangana state employees leaders today staged protest at Secretariat of BRKR Bhavan against the PRC report.  Several senior officers, and employees including women have staged protests and sought a new committee to give more PRC report to meet their demands

They shouted slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the PRC report which reportedly recommended for only 7.5 percent hike in pay.  The officials and employees deplored that the KCR government failed to address their PRC issues. 

They hit out at the government for ignoring their just demands after statehood. We need another committee which can address their issues the employees said while being arrested by police.  The police did not allow the officials and employees stage protest and took them away forcibly. 

They expressed displeasure at the way the police behave in a highhanded manner.  The protesters demanded the PRC report beset aside and set up an expert one to look into their issues and demands.

Minister Srinivas Goud reacting on this, said that the government did not finalise or announce the PRC report and it’s recommendations.  It will be more than what was said in the PRC report,  Srinivas Goud said. Earlier we gave more fitment and salary home,  he recalled. 

The Chief Minister will sure head to employees demands in this, regard he said. The minister tried to allay fears on the salary hike as KCR will take a call. 

