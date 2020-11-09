ENHANCE SOLAR NON-CONVENTIONAL ENERGY USAGE-TTD EO

As part of environment protection enhance the usage of non-conventional Solar power energy usage at Tirumala and in Tirupati, said TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy.

During his maiden Senior Officers meeting held at Conference Hall in TTD administrative building in Tirupati on Monday, he directed the Engineering Officials to arrange solar panels on the top of all buildings in Tirumala and Tirupati to utilize solar energy.

He instructed the Forest and Garden officials to develop special and unique gardens in Tirumala with the plant species as mentioned in our ancient texts, Vedas and Puranas. The flowers grown in these gardens should be decked to Lord Venkateswara, he added.

Later the EO instructed the vigilance officials to keep watch and put a check on fake websites and ensure that devotees not get cheated while booking darshan, accommodation and seva tickets.

All the Vedic schools being run by TTD should be brought under the umbrella of SV Vedic University and the Sanskrit College at Secunderabad should be developed.

He said still many Sankeertans of Annamaiah, Vengamamba and Purandhara Dasa are yet to see the light and instructed the scholars to work on them.

All the activities of Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) should be planned in such a way that they be telecast added.

Later he directed SVBC to design Bhagavat Gita parayanam program exclusively for kids and children. Some publications should be printed in an easy language such a way that they could reach even a common man, EO instructed the concerned.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs P Basanth Kumar, Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti and other senior officers were also present.