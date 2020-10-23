Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Friday demanded the government to be transparent in distributing the financial aid to the people who are affected by the floods in Hyderabad in the past two weeks.

In a statement he said that so far there was no clarity on the number of affected people and number of families who have been provided with financial relief so far. He reminded that the government has announced financial aid of Rs 10,000 to each affected family. He demanded that the government should put the details of the affected who have received the financial aid so far in public domain.

Reddy said that though the government announced a relief package of Rs 550 crores, he was doubtful about the proper distribution of it. According to media reports as many as 1500 colonies were affected by the floods in the city.

He alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have been using the distribution of relief to the affected for photo ops. He also alleged that made-up photos of providing the financial relief are appearing in the media.

While the number of affected people was in lakhs, the number of beneficiaries, who got the financial aid so far, was in hundreds. TRS leaders are trying to show that all the affected were provided with relief. Upon inquiry many affected people have told him that they have not received the financial help so far.

He criticized that many times in the past, whenever the people faced natural calamities, the relief has not reached all the affected ones and the distribution of relief material and funds has been used for the publicity of the ruling party.

He demanded the Centre to keep a tab on the relief works in Hyderabad and to ensure transparency in distribution of financial aid. He said that while the government was supposed to issue cheques to the affected people, cash has been distributed.

The TPCC Treasurer demanded that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation should open a website, “October Floods and Relief Works”, and should put all the details of financial aid in it. He alleged that the TRS government announces hundreds and thousands of crores of rupees financial aid but in reality releases just five or ten percent of it.