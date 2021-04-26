Ensure TRS victory in ULBs, take on oppn: KCR tells ministers

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the party leaders to win April 30 polls for two corporations and five municipalities. Take on opposition for falsehood and ensure more development in ULBs, KCR asked the TRS leaders in campaign.

He inquired about the prestigious turned polls for ULBs. Since these polls are last this year after Dubbaka, GHMC, Nagarjuna Sagar segment bypolls. There will be no other polls are in near future until general elections in 2023. So the TRS boss has been keen in this crucial polls.

He reportedly instructed the ministers, MLAs and local leaders to woo voters of development and expose falsehood by the opposition parties. Ensure development works complete and give publicity on welfare schemes and Rythu bandhu, bhima, Vedika, pensions he said.

Taking his instructions the ministers Dayakar Rao, Ajay Kumar, Srinivas Goud, former MPs MLAs, Vinod Kumar, Lakshma Reddy and others are campaigning. KCR asked the local leaders, ministers to coroner opposition leaders for stalling growth. Since the poll body amid Corona protocols made all arrangements for smooth conduct of the polls in these seven ULBs the leaders are seriously doing house to house campaign.

At Siddipet, Harish Rao wooed the people with more development. In Suryapet district G Jagadish Reddy is busy campaigning. Since the campaign is to end on April 27 three days ahead of the polls, the ministers intensified the same.

KCR has focused on the ULBs which are week and asked the leaders to address local issues.

