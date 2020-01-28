‘Entrepreneurship is enterprise creation’ | Prof. Ishwar Haritas

if Entrepreneurship is fundamentally about enterprise creation, the raison d’etrè of an enterprise is its ability to solve human or other problems. In that sense, the business of business is the service of human needs. The ability of the enterprise to be commercially viable. It is therefore directly a result of its ability and resourcefulness to serve specific needs via products/services or processes for specific audiences that have a high willingness to pay. The underlying elements of entrepreneurship are therefore perspective taking or empathy, asking the right questions and judgement less ideation.

No age is too early to introduce these basic principles of empathy, problem solution, creative thinking and persistence in task achievement. The earlier the better. Creating a running business requires more sophisticated thinking and mental constructs and come later on, but the basic ability to see issues from others’ vantage points, to be curious about the world around us, the drive to find solutions and solve puzzles are all traits that can and should be fostered as early as possible.

We have to revert to using tactile toys and play material for our junior school learners

In today’s’ device-driven world, we are raising entire generations on virtual experiences, with no operative connection to the real world, to nature, to people around or contexts other than their own. This lack of connection will create an epidemic of dis-connected client list citizens, aware only of their wants and no idea of their responsibilities or how to achieve them.

Learning by doing is the way to go. We have to revert to using tactile toys and play material for our junior school learners. We also have to increase the amount of unstructured play at the kindergarten and primary school levels.

As our young learners progress through the school system and become adept at responding to situations around them, by grade/class 4-6, basic principles of product/service development and money management can be introduced. By the time they enter high school (class 7-8), they are ready to be introduced to basic economics principles, people management, and bookkeeping.

This is likely to also increase the proportion of our young people opting for strong vocational careers and turn entrepreneurs and job givers rather than job seekers.

Leading economies such as Switzerland or Germany reveal that the majority of job creation happens within small and medium-sized enterprises and a majority of small enterprises are created by young professionals from hundreds of trades / vocational occupations who are a product of the very efficient and organized apprentice and formal training systems.

The workplace of the future will be defined by flexibility, technology, and modularisation. The majority of jobs will require specific skills, superior coordination, and team working abilities. Emotional maturity, self-management, and efficiency will be key. Results will trump process. Data availability, therefore, AI will increasingly structure interaction for project management and task achievement. Learning by doing, ‘agile’, lean approaches to problem definition and solution and quick turnarounds will take centre stage.

Prof.IshwarHaritas

Head and Coordinator: TAPMI Centre for Inclusive

Growth and Competitiveness