EO CLARIFIES ON RESUMING DARSHAN FOR PILGRIMS

Brushing aside the rumours by a section of media and some vested interests that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resumed darshan for pilgrims only with an intention to fill its coffers, strongly reacting TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal said that the Board and management opened up darshan in June upon the requests from the pilgrims and only with a noble intention to satisfy the pilgrims who are longing for darshan of Lord Venkateswara for almost 80 days eversince lockdown in March.

The EO made these remarks, during the monthly Dial your EO programme which was conducted at the Conference Hall in TTD Administrative Building on Sunday in Tirupati. Before receiving the calls from the pilgrims, the EO clarified to the pilgrims that following the COVID guidelines prescribed by the Central and State Governments, TTD resumed darshan for pilgrims from June 11 onwards. “Initially everyone appreciated the move of TTD. But as soon as the cases started increasing in Tirupati, the blame was thrown on us by a section of media, social media and also by some vested persons that we have resumed darshan only to make money. We are spending more money on all facilities of COVID measures rather than what we are making out from pilgrims.

Our only intention is to provide hassle free darshan to pilgrims by strictly following the COVID guidelines and satisfy the devotees. So far all the devotees expressed immense satisfaction over the arrangements of darshan, accommodation, Kalyana Katta, laddu, annaprasadam and other facilities made by TTD. They are also following the norms prescribed by TTD. The cases are not increased in Tirupati alone, but the entire state as well the country are facing a similar problem”, he asserted.

he asserted. EO also clarified that in view of the telecast of Srivari Nitya Kalyanotsagam at Srivari temple between 12 noon to 1 pm, it could not carry the relay of the Foundation ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on Wednesday, August 5.

“But some people are intentionally involved in damaging the image of TTD encashing sentiments of millions of devotees which is very unfortunate. TTD is abide to the protection and promotion of Hindu Sanatana Dharma only”, he asserted. Later, the EO stated that so far 743 employees of TTD are tested positive for COVID and out of them 402 already recovered and joined duties while 338 are undergoing treatment in TTD rest houses turned COVID centres at Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam and Madhavam. “Only three employees succumbed to the dreadful virus and we are giving best possible arrangements and treatment to all our employees in the COVID centres. I thank all our employees for offering extraordinary services to the visiting pilgrims”, he complimented.