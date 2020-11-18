EO DIRECTS OFFICIALS TO FOCUS ON DEVOTEES FEEDBACK

TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to focus attention on suggestions and appeals made by devotees with regard to devotee welfare services of TTD through emails, call centres, Dial-Your- EO programs.

During IT review meeting held at TTD building auditorium the TTD EO instructed them to strengthen the Information Technology applications in TTD and also complete the pending software updating in all departments.

He directed for preparing a new App on market intelligence for monitoring prices to make purchases for all TTD departments.

The TTD EO also wanted the completion of IT adaptation in the civil engineering department and a separate App for hospitals management and an App to send an alert message to all tenants of TTD to make rental payments.

He asked the officials to update data on the employees welfare activities and also take up digitisation of all records.

Earlier the CVSO Gopinath Jatti made a power point presentation on the cyber security policy of TTD.

Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi, FACAO O Balaji, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy, Chief of IT Shesha Reddy and others present.