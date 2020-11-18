28.2 C
EO REVIEWS ON PRESIDENT OF INDIA VISIT

TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for scheduled visit of  President of India  Ramnath Kovind on November 24 to Tirumala and Tiruchanoor.

Addressing the review meeting at TTD administrative building on Wednesday, the TTD EO instructed officials on arrangements for President visit to Srivari temple, Sri Varahaswami temple at Tirumala and Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanoor.

The TTD EO directed officials to take necessary steps to observe protocol and also COVID-19 guidelines.

 

