22.6 C
Hyderabad, IN
August 13, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News

Erasmus Plus International Credit Mobility grant for UoH faculty

0245
University of Hyderabad again ranks among top ten Indian universities

Prof. Ramesh Mishra, Head, Centre for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, School of Medical Sciences at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has received the Erasmus Plus International Credit Mobility grant for 2020 – 2023 with Prof. Niels Schiller, Leiden University, Netherlands. This bilateral international grant of 24,000 euros provides an opportunity for both students and faculty to visit each other’s labs for training and enhancing knowledge. There will be full financial support for mobility and other activities for the duration of the program.

Prof. Schiller is the Academic Director at Leiden University Centre of Linguistics (LUCL) and has made seminal contributions to the psycholinguistics of speech production. Prof. Mishra has published widely in psycholinguistics, cognitive psychology and allied disciplines using primarily eye-tracking and behavioural methods.

            Prof. Mishra and Prof. Schiller have earlier received the Duo-India Professor fellowship award to carry out collaborative research in bilingualism in the international context. The current grant focuses on enhancing technical capabilities in each others’ research groups. It opens the possibility for more international collaboration between the University of Hyderabad (Institute of Eminence) and Leiden University, one of the top research universities in the world. 

Related posts

Last rites of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to be performed today

admin

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif gets bail for medical treatment

admin

Govt failed in containing corona virus, alleges Vamshichand Reddy

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali