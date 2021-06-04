Etala quits ruling TRS party Resigns from his MLA post

Former minister and the ruling TRS party MLA Etela Rajender today quit from the pink party . He also resigned from his MLA post.

Addressing media persons at his Shamirpeta residence, he targeted CM KCR and claimed that he was removed from his minister’s post by the CM without seeking his explanation. He alleged that the CM Was trying to lure his supporters and followers from his Huzurabad Assembly constituency by offering money to them with an objective to end his political career. He also alleged that the CM was threatening the public representatives if they didn’t succumb to his pressures. He made it clear that he was the one who strengthened the ruling TRS party in the Huzurabad seat.

He said he had his supporters had told him that they would bust all the conspiracies being hatched against him by the CM. He said that the people of Huzurabad had felt that they lost something after his removal from the state cabinet . He said that he was putting an end to his 19 year long association with the TRS party . He said that he had won from his constituency on the B-form of the TRS party while mocking that the daughter of the CM had lost elections even after receiving the B-form from her father. He said that he had resigned from his MLA post several times for the sake of the formation of the separate Telangana state.

He recalled that out of the 17 MLAs who resigned from the party, only 7 won the elections and added that the then cheif Minister of the state YS Rajasekhara Reddy had mocked him on the same issue. He said that the people of Karimnagar had always blessed the separate state activists. He claimed that he was stopped from meeting the CM thrice.