The wife of former Minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender Etala Jamuna today made sensational comments. She said that she was also in the fray for the upcoming by-elections to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. She also said that there was no difference between whether she or her husband Etela Rajender contested from the seat.

The comments of Etela Jamuna have assumed importance in the wake of news reports that he would opt out of the contest. Jamuna also said that she also took part in the separate Telangana state agitation along with her husband and encouraged her husband to lead from the front. She also reminded that she had campaigned for her husband in every election he contested by leading from the front. She said that either she or her husband would contest the elections.

Jamuna campaigned for the BJP in some wards of Huzurabad municipality. She urged the voters to vote for the party after seeing the development made by her husband. However, she had a bitter experience at the house of one Srinivas. He tried to corner Jamuna by stating that her husband Etela Rajender failed to fulfill the promise of providing Rs. 5 lakh as financial aid and a job to one of his family members after the death of his son in an accident.