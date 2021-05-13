Etela adopts cautious approach

Former Minister and the ruling TRS party MLA Etela Rajender is taking cautious steps. He has become hot topic in the political corridors of the State ever since he was removed from the State Cabinet by the Chief Minister of the State. People of the state are very eager to know if the former minister would float his own political Party or quit from his MLA post to contest as an independent candidate.

The political future of Etela has become a topic of debate among the politicians of the state. However Etela himself is acting very cautiously and meeting leaders of various political parties every day. He is also meeting the leaders of Hunan rights and civil society Organizations every day. Political observers from the state are of firm view that Etela will float his own political party. In an interview, he has made his intentions to float a new political party clear albeit indirectly. Etela said that the society would always crave for change would not be static all the time. They are also saying that Etela is increasing his voice against CM KCR as he had made up his mind that he would not continue in the TRS party anymore.

Etela called on TRS party Rajya Sabha MP D. Srinivas and his son and BJP leader D. Aravind. Etela also met with leaders like former MP Konda Visweswar Reddy former ZP chairperson Tula Uma former TRS MLA E. Ravinder Reddy and Congress leader S. Ramulu Naik. There are reports that Etela is also in touch with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Krishan Reddy. Etela’s meeting with CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has assumed importance. The Congress party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy also extended his support to Etela on several issues. There are rumours that Etela may join either congress party or BJP in the state. On his part, Etela is saying that he does not have any enemy in any political party of the state and adding that he is getting phone calls from the leaders of all the political parties of the state.

He is of the view that he should prove his dominance in his assembly constituency Huzurabad even after floating a new political party. He is also holding discussions with all village level leaders of his constituency and trying to gather the details about his those who are raising dissenting voice against him.