Etela failed to develop Huzurabad, Dalit Bandhu to empower SCs: Palla

TRS leader and State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeswhar Reddy today criticized that former minister and BJP leader Etela Rajender failed to develop Huzurabad segment. He said that the TRS leadership will develop the segment under Dalit Bandhu and housing scheme, he said while talking to press persons at Illanthakunta area in Karimnagar district. Local leaders were present at the meeting.

On the occasion, Rajeshwar Reddy hit out at the BJP leader for dumping the people of his Huzurabad segment. Etela Rajender never bother about the welfare of the segment and did not implement schemes, he charged. However we will not implement the schemes for the poor and Dalits and other communities seeking help Rajeshwar Reddy announced.

Reddy said that the poor will get jobs and Dalit Bandhu will help SC youths in the state to get financial support of Rs 10 lakhs from the Government. He denied charges of Rajender that only during the polls the KCR Government is coming up with new schemes like Dalit Bandhu. We have been coming up with new schemes and addressing the issue one by one, he claimed.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has planned to empower Dalits through the new scheme that was already launched at Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, he claimed. With this Dalit Bnadhu scheme entire Dalit community in Telangana state will be on growth path Rajeshwar Reddy hoped.

The BJP hopes will be shattered as the people in Huzurabad or elsewhere in the state are with the TRS for the welfare and development, Rajeshwar Reddy said.