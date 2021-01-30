EX-GRATIA SOON TO KIN OF DECEASED GANGAPUTRAS: SRINIVAS YADAV

animal husbandry and fisheries minister, talasani srinivas yadav today disclosed that the kcr Government will soon give ex-gratia to deceased fisherman in the state.

He said that the KCR government is committed for development of Gangaputra and other communities in Telangana. We will soon announce the financial support to kin of decreased fisherman or Gangaputra community he revealed.He greeted a new JAC of executive body of Gangaputra association headed by Chairman D, Mallaiah and others.Mallaiah and his team called on the minister and submitted a memorandum on their issues to the minister at his office in the city here.

On the occasion, the minister asked them to form a committee and give representation to the KCR government to address. Srinivas Yadav assured of resolving their problems. He asked them to offer membership and benefits of the society to only Gangaputra community. The government will support and encourage the Gangaputra community for the welfare of the members, the minister said.

The previous Congress government neglected these communities in undivided AP state, while in our own state KCR government he claimed. The Chief Minister has asked to help the fisherman community as the government taken up free fish program, subsidy vehicles, setting up markets, the minister said.He also said that KCR government has been kind enough as it offers adequate funds for welfare of the poor communities bin our state. We offer needed financial support for vehicles, trolleys and small bikes for Gangaputra community percent to do their business. In the local lakes, and water bodies the recognised society and its members will get rights he said. The Gangaputra community members are entitled to get rights as per norms for fishing and sale and marketing as usual, the minister said.