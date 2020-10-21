Expedite flood assistance to rain hit households: CS tells officials

As per the directions of the Honourable Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary, Somesh Kumar, directed the officials to prepare a systematic plan to expedite the distribution of financial assistance to the flood-affected households in Hyderabad.

The Chief Secretary today held a review meeting with officials at BRKR Bhavan on disbursement of financial assistance to the flood affected victims.



The Chief Secretary directed the officials to constitute 300 teams in GHMC and 50 teams in neighbouring municipalities to distribute financial assistance at the doorsteps of the households without any delay.

He also directed to set up a Control room in GHMC and in the office of CDMA to monitor distribution.

Somesh Kumar has asked the officials to prepare route-plans, identify affected localities and mobilize required manpower from the districts, as required. He directed that ten teams should be constituted for each circle comprising three members to disburse the amount. The CD also advised that route-officers should be appointed in each circle for arranging required cash to the teams.

The SLBC convener has been requested to ensure adequate cash in high denominations even holidays to ensure uninterrupted distribution. Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA&UD, K.Rama Krishna Rao, Principal Secretary Finance, Sri Rahul Bojja, Secretary SC Development, Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner, GHMC, Satyanarayana, CDMA, Ronald Rose, Special Secretary Finance, Smt.Swetha Mohanty, Hyderabad Collector, Amoy Kumar, Rangareddy Collector and other officials attended the meeting.