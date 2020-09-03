Social media networking major Facebook today banned the accounts of controversial BJP MLA T. Raja Singh. It said that it was banning the Raja Singh’s Facebook account as he was promoting provocative messages through his account. It also said that it was forced to take the decision as Singh had violated its guideline to not share provocative and violent information through his account. It may be noted here that the decision of the Facebook in the wake of allegations that it was showing political bias in the country.

A representative of the Facebook has said ,” we have decided to ban the account of Raja Singh according to rules of our organisation with an objective not give place to information related to violence an provocation. Our decision to remove the accounts of those who violated our rules would continue in future as well.” The organisation has also removed the Instagram account of Raja Singh. Meanwhile , the MLA himself has reacted on the issue and demanded the Facebook to restore his Facebook account.

He alleged that the Facebook management had removed his account after succumbing to the pressure of rival congress party. He also alleged that the Congress had targeted his party BJP by putting gun on his head. He also alleged that his account was removed at the behest of the Congress party. He said that he opened his account in the year 2018. Singh however thanked the Facebook for removing all other accounts which ran in his name. He said that he was not aware of the accounts that ran on his name.