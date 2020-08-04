Famous folk artist Vanga Pandu passes away

The famous folk artist of north Andhra Region of Andhra Pradesh State Vangapandu Prasada Rao, Who is popular as Vangapandu passed away due to heart attack today morning at his residence in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district. He has been suffering from ill health for some time . Vangapandu is also called as the north Andhra Gaddar.

The death of the folk artist has brought tears in the eyes of his followers. Vangapandu was born in June 1943 to couple Jagannatham and Chinna Talli. He is one of the six siblings in the family and eldest of all of them. He got a job as a fitter man in Vizag shipyard. However he took VRS from his job and became full time civil rights activist.