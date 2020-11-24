Farmer’s family try to commit suicide before CM Camp office

A farmer’s family today tried to commit suicide in front of CM Camp office Pragathi Bhavan as it was not able to cope up with the harassment of Shamirpet inspector Santosh.

The police present at the camp office thwarted the attempt of the farmer and his family members. He has been identified as Bikshapati and his wife Buchamma. The victims tried to kill themselves by pouring kerosene over their bodies. The police poured water over the bodies of the victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the victims had alleged that the police inspector was trying to sell their 1.3 acres of land located in Kothoor village of Shamirpeta mandal to others. They said that they took the extreme step as they did not have the option to highlight their problems and protect their land.