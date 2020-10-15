Festival Special Trains between Various Destinations

In order to facilitate the passengers, SCR will run festival special trains between Kakinada Port – Lingampalli – Kakinada Port and Tirupati – Lingampalli – Tirupati & Narsapur-Lingampalli-Narsapur

Train No. 02737 Kakinada Port – Lingampalli festival Special Train will depart Kakinada Port at 7.10 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive Lingampalli at 06.05 am o­n the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Kakinada Town, Samalkot, Dwarapudi, Rajahmundry, Kovvur, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangaon, Aler, Bhongir, Secunderabad and Begumpet stations directions.

In the return direction, Train No. 02738 Lingampalli – Kakinada Port festival Special Train will depart Lingampalli at 8.30 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive Kakinada Port at 07.20 hrs o­n the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Secunderabad, Bhongir, Aler, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Nekkonda, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Kovvur, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi, Samalkot and Kakinada Town stations directions.

Tirupati – Lingampalli – Tirupati festival Special Trains

Train No. 02733 Tirupati – Lingampalli festival Special Train will depart Tirupati at 6.25 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive Lingampalli at 06.55 am o­n the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri, Gudur, Nellore, Kavali, Singarayakonda, o­ngole, Chirala, Bapatla, Tenali, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Nalgonda, Bibinagar, Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 02734 Lingampalli – Tirupati festival Special Train will depart Lingampalli at 5.30 pm on October 20 to November 30 and arrive Tirupati at 06.00 am o­n the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Begumpet, Secunderabad, Bibinagar, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, o­ngole, Singarayakonda, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Venkatagiri, Srikalahasti and Renigunta stations.

Narsapur-Lingampalli-Narsapur festival Special Trains

Train No. 07255 Narsapur-Lingampalli festival special train will depart Narsapur at 6.55 pm on October 23 to November 30 and arrive Lingampalli at 05.50 hrs o­n the next day.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Palakollu, Viravasaram, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Mandavalli, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Mangalagiri, Guntur, Bibinagar, Secunderabad and Begumpet stations.

In the return direction, Train No. 07256 Lingampalli-Narsapur festival special train will depart Lingampalli at 9.05 pm on October 23 to November 30 and arrive Narsapur at 07.45 hrs o­n the next day.

Enroute, this special train will stop at Begumpet, Secunderabad, Bibinagar, Nalgonda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Mandavalli, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimavaram Jn, Viravasaram and Palakollu stations.

4 more Festival Special Trains between Various Destinations

Vijayawada-Hubli-Vijayawada festival special trains from October 21 to November 30

Train No. 07225 Vijayawada-Hubli festival special train will depart Vijayawada at 19.45 hrs and arrive Hubli at 11.25 hrs o­n the next day.

In the return direction, Trian No. 07226 Hubli-Vijayawada festival special train will depart Hubli at 13.30 hrs and arrive Vijayawada at 05.15 hrs o­n the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Guntur, Narsaraopet, Vinukonda, Donakonda, Markapur Rd, Cumbum, Giddalur, Nandyal, Dhone, Pendekallu, Guntakal, Bellary, Torangallu, Hospet, Munirabad, Koppal, Gadag and Annigeri stations in both the directions.