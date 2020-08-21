Fight against caste politics : Swamy Goud

Former Council chairman Swamy Goud today made some sensational comments that only a few (upper) castes are ruling the country and states and heading democratic process by suppressing BCs, weaker sections and poor.

Along with former MP, Dr B Narsaiah Goud, he paid tributes to Narayana Guru on his jayanthi at Old MLA quarters who fought for development of BCs and weaker sections poor and other communities.

On the occasion Swamy Goud has called upon people to fight against caste politics and make fight

unitedly to get to power based on uniform theory taught by Narayana Guru. The caste system prevailing for decades is ruling the roost by suppressing BCs, weaker sections and the poor.

He hoped that all communities away from power will come together to fight for their rights.There is a need for unification of all other forces to route out caste system in the country. Those who have knowledge, wisdom, ruling capabilities and protect democracy will join hands for achieving power, he said.