Film promoting organ donation strikes the right chord

A group of software engineers came together to make a film for altruistic reasons Swardham the movie to promote organ donation is a huge hit on OTT platforms. The film on this concept is our social responsibility and promotes greater cause, say the techies behind the movie that has so far bagged 8 international film festival awards. The team behind the movie has appealed the film lovers to spread the message of the movie aimed at promoting a great cause. Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthal has appealed Telugu audience to watch the movie that has a pragmatic element and popularize the same.

Yadu Vamsi Gudavalli, an independent filmmaker, came up with the idea of popularizing the concept of organ donation which still sees many misconceptions in society though it is a powerful and potentially life-saving act, Vamsi shared the concept with friends and came up with a powerful movie with a strong pitch for the social cause. A group of software engineers took time from their hectic schedules and spared their weekend for the making of a film with a social concept. Swardham went to floors under the banner of Sri Sadhana Creations of Suits Care Networks and under the guidance of A1 Dimension Frame and It’s My Responsibility Organisation teamwork under the Producer ship of Dr Somashekar Reddy Kankara with the support of crowdfunding and philanthropists.

The movie was released by East &West entertainment on OTT platforms across the US, the UK

and Canada. In India, the movie is available on Amazon Prime, MX Player, Airtel Xtreme, Hungama, Vodafone.in platforms. The film has bagged awards at 8 International film festivals.

The film has successfully driven the message home that giving of yourself through organ donation means that you can help a host of other people who may be able to live a fuller life due to your generosity. As many as 2,000 members have come forward and pledged to donate their organs after watching the movie. Also, many members of the crew and production team came forward and registered their names for the cause.

Speaking about the film, producer Somashekara Reddy said that the movie aims to spread awareness on organ donation among the masses. He said that he is happy to be part of the project with a social message. He said that the film would be launched in Tamil also soon.

Speaking on the occasion, TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala thanked the techies

for coming up with a great movie on organ donation. Techies worked on weekends for over a period of four years to come up with such a brilliant movie and their effort is laudable, he said. He said that TITA has felicitated the movie team for the social project at its recently held Symposium 2021. He urged people to watch the movie and come forward to pledge to donate their organs.

Speaking at the occasion, Swardham movie Director, actors and writer Yuda Vamsi Gudavalli

said that people treasure the ornaments of deceased people, likewise, human organs which are more precious than ornaments too should be preserved and donated to the needy to give them a fresh lease of life. The movie will help create awareness in society on the need for organ donation.

Speaking on the occasion East & West Entertainment CEO Rajeev said that he felt proud to be

associated with the movie Swardham saying that it has created awareness for a great human cause in the US, the UK and Canada. He said that his colleagues and his employees have come forward for organ donation after watching the movie. He said that for the Telugu audience the movie is available on MX Player, Amazon Prime, Hungama, Airtel Xtreme and Vodafone.in and appealed to people to watch the movie.