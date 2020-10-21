Financial support to rain hit houses : KTR, Talasani

Ministers KTR, Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker Padma Rao Goud along with Mayor Rammohan and others today visited flood hit several locations.

They offered Rs 10,000 each as financial support to families whose houses are inundated. KTR has offered the help of Rs 10,000 to several households that were hit by deluge at ZPHS area. They made visit to places like Lalapet, Tarnaka, Chandrababu Nagar, Boduppal and others. In the flood ravaged areas.

He stated that those houses affected by the rain fury and floods will sure get financial support. No need of worry or panic for this assistance to be offered to all such houses KTR said. T he government has pressed in 200 teams today while it was 100 teams yesterday KTR said.

The minister has said that each team has three members to offer financial support to affected houses. He asked the people about their problems and immediately instructed the officials to address them. The minister has also inspected the health centers, shelters and facilities.

On the other hand the civic, police staff are trying to clear waters, sanitise the areas and clear traffic flow and repairing the breached lakes. The state has offered Rs 550 cr as immediate succor to help the flood victims. The city has witnessed the highest rainfall leading to filling up of all the lakes, ponds and water bodies.

The incessant rains have wreaked havoc in the city as the lakes and ponds and reservoirs have overfloed. This indeed leading to chaos and panic in the low lying areas which are under waters for several days.

Despite the government pressing several teams of GHMC, NDRF, police, revenue staff the probles still galore in several locations.