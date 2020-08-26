Firebrand activist Sandhya releases Wrong Gopal Varma’s first look

It’s been earlier reported that noted film journalist Prabhu is directing a film, titled Wrong Gopal Varma. The film is a satire on an eccentric director and noted comedian Shakalaka Shankar is playing the main lead in it. Wrong Gopal Varma’s title logo was recently unveiled by popular woman’s rights activist Devi.

And today, the film’s first look poster was launched by firebrand social activist Sandhya. She appreciated Prabhu for making a film on a director who doesn’t respect women and makes character assassinating movies targeting noted celebrities.

The film’s shooting has been wrapped up already and the post-production formalities are underway at the moment. A leading music label will be soon releasing the ‘Varma…Varma…Varma…O Wrong Gopal Varma’ song penned by Prabhu.