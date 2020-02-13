First-ever Telugu film with Hockey backdrop is getting ready to hit the screens this summer

After spine chilling hit #NinuVeedaniNeedanuNene Talented hero Sundeep Kishan coming with “A1Express“, Lavanya Tripati as a lead pair. First-ever Hockey backdrop in Telugu. This film coming like a New Age sports entertainer, the final stage of shooting is in progress. Director: Dennis Kanukolanu, Music by Hiphop Tamizha. PeopleMediaFactory, Abhishek Aggarwal Arts, Venkatadri Talkies banners combined present. T.G.Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal, Sundeep Kishan, Daya Pannem producing the film. Planning to release the film this summer.

First Lyrical #SingleKingulam is on air now.

The First lyrical 'Single Kingulam' released through official youtube channel. Director stated that The foot-tapping mass number is picturised on Lead pair Sundeep Kishan & Lavanya Tripati. This song is penned by Samrat, music composed by HipHop Tamizha from the vocals of Rahul Sipligunj in Shekar master choreography now trending everywhere. Cast & Crew

Sundeep Kishan,Lavanya Tripati,Rao Ramesh,Murali Sharma,Posani Krishna Murali

Priyadarshi,Satya,Mahesh Vitta,Parvateesham,Abhijith,Bh upal,Khayyum,Sudharshan

SriRanjani,DayaGuru Swamy etc.

Music by HipHop Tamizha; Editor – Chota K Prasad; Cinematography – Kavin Raj; Lyricists: Ramajogayya Shastry, Samrat; Art: Ali;

Executive Producers – Siva Cherry, Seetharam, Divya Vijay & Mayank Singhania

Co-Producer – Vivek Kuchibhotla

Producers: T.G Vishwaprasad, Abhishek Agarwal & Sundeep Kishan, Daya Panem,

