September 5, 2020

Navyamedia
Telugu Cinema News

First look poster of Bomma Blockbuster launched on occasion of Nandu’s birthday

Starring young and talented hero Nandu Vijay Krishna and Rashmi Gautham in the lead roles ‘Bomma Blockbuster’ is currently in production stage. 
 
Today, the first look poster of the film was launched by young hero, Vishwak Sen on the occasion of Nandu’s birthday. 
 
Nandu looks striking in the poster. It has a rugged vibe to it. The young actor will be seen Pothuraju, an ardent fan of Puri Jagannadh in the film and the same is mentioned in the poster. 
 
‘Bomma Blockbuster’ is being directed by Raj Virat and produced by Praveen Padagala, Bosubabu Nidumolu, Anand Reddy Maddi, and Manohar Reddy Eada. The film has wrapped up shoot and is gearing up for release.
 
Cast:
 
Nandu Vijay Krishna, Rashmi Gautham
 
PRO: Eluru Sreenu
 
Publicity designer: Dhani Yele
 
Editor: B Sudhakar
 
Cinematography: Sujatha Siddharth
 
Music: Prashnath R Vihari
 
Producers: Praveen Padagala, Bosubabu Nidumolu, Anand Reddy Maddi, and Manohar Reddy Eada
 
Story, direction: Raj Virat
 

