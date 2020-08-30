Fish dropping held

Tourism and Excise Minister, V Srinivas Goud today asserted that KCR Government is protecting the interests of community professions and farmers in Telangana. The minister has participated in free fish dropping program at Bommakur Reservoir in Narmetta mandal in Janagam district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister claimed that the KCR government is determined to do justice to these caste and community professions and the farmers in the state. Our aim is to safeguard the age old professions in a big way to help them lead respectable lives. The state is offering all help for these professions and farmers he said. In undivided state of Andhra pradesh the government used to give only Rs 2 cr to these communities.

While the KCR government is spending thousands of crores for the purpose the minister said. All lakes, reservoirs and water bodies are filled to capacity by mission kakatiya scheme and better rainfall. The fishermen community will get good income by fishing and selling in the market he said. Telangana has grown to become number one in agriculture production.

Our state is now able to provide food to entire country he claimed. The leaders are making persistent efforts to make Telangana a number one state, he added. MLAs Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, T Rajaiah and officials were present.