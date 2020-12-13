Five die in a road accident at Gachibowli

A fatal road accident at Gachibowli claimed the lives of five people. The tragic road accident took place when a heavy tipper rammed into a car, which took a U-turn after jumping a red signal in the area. Four passengers of the car died on the spot. While the driver of the car died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police reached the spot soon after the accident and took up the rescue operations. They shifted the dead bodies of the victims to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. The victims have been identified as the natives of neighboring Andhra Pradesh state.

The names of the victims are Katragadda Santosh, Chintha Manohar, Pappu Bharadwaj, Kolluru Pavan Kumar and Nagishetty Roshan. All the victims are staying at a hostel in Madhapur