FLO members plant saplings

“FLO is very happy to be associated with Haritha Haram, an ambitious and pioneering initiative of Govt. of Telangana”: Usharani Manne, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad

About 25 members of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) Hyderabad Chapter participated in a Tree Plantation Program held at Road No. 10C, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday morning, in partnership with GHMC.

It was planned as part of Haritha Haram, a large-scale tree-planting program implemented by the Government of Telangana to increase the amount of tree cover in the State from 24% to 33%.

Haritha Haram is the biggest green initiative taken up the Government of Telangana. Over the 3years since its inception, 87 crore saplings have been planted in and around the Twin Cities.

Said Usharani Manne, Chairperson, FLO Hyderabad, “FLO is very happy to take part in this drive that too in these times of pandemic. As an Organisation with members spread out across India, we feel it is our responsibility to participate in social initiatives such as this. Telangana was the first State in the Country to embark on such a flagship greening program to rejuvenate the degraded green cover in urban spaces and forest areas.”

It was proposed to plant and rejuvenate 230 crore saplings through this program, and the Government has achieved remarkable progress thus. As members of FLO, we are happy to pledge our support to this meaningful endeavor”, Usharani Manne added.

“Trees play a very important role in increasing urban biodiversity. A full grown-up tree can absorb up to 150 kg of CO2 per year. Plantation in urban spaces assumes more importance especially in cities like Hyderabad with high levels of pollution, trees can improve air quality, making cities healthier places to live in,” stated UshaRANI Manne.

The 25 members of FLO actively participated in the program organized at 9 AM wherein they planted the samplings and watered them. “We have planted 300 saplings and donated 300 tree guards”, shared Usharani Manne.

“If you take CARE of nature, nature will take care of us”, added a participant. “Building greener cities is very important because 50 per cent of the world population is now living in cities and their percentage is likely to go up”, shared another participant.