Focus more on increasing  medical facilities in the country : KCR urges Modi

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus more on increasing the medical facilities in the country, taking lessons from experience the country faced due to the Corona pandemic. He expressed his opinion, when the Prime Minister held a videoconference with ten Chief Ministers in the country on the Corona pandemic issue on Tuesday, a statement from CMO here said. .

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister explained to the Prime Minister about the Corona situation in the state. The Chief Minister said the Corona spread had reminded everyone about the need to increase medical facilities in the country.

“Corona experience has taught us a lesson that there is an urgent need to step up the medical facilities in the country. A visionary outlook and thinking is necessary to take proper and adequate measures in the

medical sector for a better future. Strategic planning should be done to create comprehensive medical facilities in the country, he said

KCR suggested that both the Centre and State should jointly implement this comprehensive strategy. “We never had any Corona like experience in the past. We do not know how many days this Pandemic will last. While dealing with the existing Corona pandemic, we should focus on how we are going to deal with

such a situation in future and how are we going to offer better medical facilities to people when the need arises. We have to initiate measures now so that whenever an emergency medical situation develops, we will

be able to face it efficiently. In the past too, we have seen emergence of several viruses, and there is every possibility that Corona like virus may come up again in future. Hence, we have to take measures now to face

any eventuality in future. We have to think about what should be the ideal Doctor, people ratio? How many new medical colleges we need? We have to consult Institutions like the Indian Medical Association (IMA),

take proper advice and plan the measures. We have to think on these lines and this is very important issue. The Medical sector should be prepared to face the threat of Corona like viruses in future. The PM should take the initiative in this regard. The Centre and States should jointly work to create better medical facilities in the country,” the CM suggested.

Explaining the measures taken by the state government, the CM said, “We have taken all the measures to contain Corona virus. The recovery rate in the State is 71 per cent while the death rate is 0.7 per

cent. We have increased the number of tests many fold. We are giving better treatment to the Corona affected patients. We have kept ready adequate number of beds, medicines, staff and other equipment. We are diligently following the guidelines issued from time to time by the ICMR, Niti Aayog and the Central government. Medical and Health Staff, Police personnel and other government machinery are working round the clock and rendering their service”, he said.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Rizvi, Medical department Heads, Srinivasa Rao, Ramesh Reddy, Gangadhar, Karunakar Reddy and others also participated.

Besides, Telangana, CMs of AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat and UP interacted with the PM.