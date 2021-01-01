Focus on fish exports, marketing: Srinivas Yadav

Telangana government shifted its focus on exporting fish products and marketing facilities in the state. This was informed by Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav here who said that the officials were instructed to come up with a report on fish exports and marketing plans.

He held a review meeting on fisheries developed, exports and to help the fishermen get Its benefits through marketing and exports. The minister asked the officials to set up and expand the fish markets in all districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made efforts for the fisherman community which is happier than before he claimed. The minister said that the chief Minister offered fish seed free of cost in the lakes and water bodies in all districts.

The government spent about Rs 1000 cr to offer subsidy vehicles, nets, vans, two wheelers and aids to the fisherman community. Now with more markets and facilities we can exports the fish he hoped. As soon as the officials give a report the government will go for exports of the fish and marketing facilities.

These steps will sure benefit the Fisherman community, he said. For this coordinate with collector and other wings for land and other facilities, he said. Ensure that fish markets become functional in all districts with improved facilities he directed.