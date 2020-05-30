May 30, 2020

National Political News

Food grains  procurement Centers to be run till June 8

017
kcr

The Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekhar Rao today announced that the Food grains  Procurement Centres would function till June 8 in the state.

In a statement , He said that although, the state  government had decided to operate  these Centres till May 31, they had decided to extend the deadline  due to requests received from several regions KCR has instructed the officials to take steps to continue these Centres till June 8. The CM also urged the farmers to get their produce to the Centre for selling before the onset of the Monsoon.

