Food grains  procurement Centers to be run till June 8

The Chief Minister of the state K. Chandrashekhar Rao today announced that the Food grains Procurement Centres would function till June 8 in the state.

In a statement , He said that although, the state government had decided to operate these Centres till May 31, they had decided to extend the deadline due to requests received from several regions KCR has instructed the officials to take steps to continue these Centres till June 8. The CM also urged the farmers to get their produce to the Centre for selling before the onset of the Monsoon.