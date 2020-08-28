Food Processing and infra sectors to give a fillip to Make in Telangana

Government of Telangana in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organized “MAKE IN TELANGANA”, a virtual Conference (2-day) and Exhibition (90-days) with the theme “Invest in Telangana: Opportunities in a Post Covid World ” today. Make in Telangana ims highlight the strengths & opportunities of the state along with a platform to showcase Products & services from the state of Telangana.

On the second day, the conference deliberated on the growth opportunities in Food Processing, Pharma-Healthcare & Lifesciences, Retail Sector & E-Commerce, Infrastructure & Real estate Development

While addressing the conference, Dr Rangaiah V Setlem, Chief Executive Officer, Indigene Protein Foods Pvt Ltd said that Crop diversification and Market linkages are very important to further the growth in food processing sector. In Telangana the food production output is increasing and there is a high potential for growth in food processing sector. Warangal, Khammam have high potential for chilli. Corporates could partner with farmers work for high yield productivity. Sunil Reddy, MD, Dodla Dairy said that encourage farmers to increase the productivity, equipment leasing could be taken up by the FPOs and self help groups. Technology interventions are being taken up in a big way and these are quite helpful to the farmers.

While addressing Pharma-Healthcare & Life Sciences Sector session, Krishna Kanumuri, Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences said that there is a need to get the Universities more in tune with the Industry R&D. We need to be in the forefront in innovation. Global CROs need to be connected with the Universities and scientific framework need to be developed. Dr Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals Ltd. Said that Telangana is the life sciences hub and with the immense support of state government it is expected to grow further.

While addressing Infrastructure & real estate panel, C Shekar Reddy, CMD, CSR Estates said that the project sites are already being activated and the sector is poised for a strong growth in future. Rambabu, ED, Pranava Group said that infrastructure sector provides employment is lakhs of people and digital technologies adoption is in huge demand. V. Rajashekar Reddy, Managing Partner, Gayathri Developers And Promoters & General Secretary, CREDAI Hyderabad said that economic growth and infrastructure sector growth are co-related. The sector is implementing many labour welfare programs during Covid times.