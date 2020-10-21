Former Governor ESL Narasimhan donates ₹25,000 to Hyd flood victims

The Former Governor of the state ESL Narasimhan today expressed his deep concern over the situation arising out of heavy rains and floods in Hyderabad. He congratulated the state government for its relief and rehabilitation works undertaken. For the relief measures, Narasimhan has contributed Rs 25,000 from his personal savings account to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He hoped that the situation should come back to normalcy very soon. The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao thanked the former Governor for his gesture.