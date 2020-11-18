Former Mayor Karthika Reddy Joins BJP

Congress party leader and the former mayor of GHMC Banda Karthika Reddy today joined rival BJP in the presence of the party’s GHMC election incharge Bhupendra Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, she lashed out at state municipal administration and urban development minister KTR and added that the minister was struggling very hard to rescue the sinking ship of his party in the GHMC limits. She predicted that the TRS party would lose the GHMC elections. She said that she had joined the BJP by thinking she would not face the injustice what she had faced in Congress party.

She said that the Congress party had allotted her ticket to somebody else twice. Karthika Reddy however made it clear that she would not contest in the GHMC elections while predicting that the BJP would grab the urban local body’s mayor post.