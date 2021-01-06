Former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya arrested in Hockey player’s kidnap case

In a sensational development, the former minister of Andhra Pradesh State Bhuma Akhila Priya was arrested by the city police in the sensational kidnap case of hockey player and the relative of CM KCR. The husband of the former minister Bhargav Ram was on the run in the case.

The brother of Bhargav was also arrested by the police. They were taken to Bowenpally police station after their arrest. Later Akhila Priya was taken to Begumpet women’s police station. The police registered the statement of Akhila Priya in the case. Later she was taken to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination.

Revealing more details About the case, the city police commissioner Anjani kumar said that they had arrested the accused in the case. He also said that the investigation was going on the case and added that the task force police and Bowenpally police were investigating the case. He also said that they had brought the victims to their residence safely. The victims Praveen Rao, Naveen Rao and Suneel Rao were kidnapped by the accused on Tuesday night.