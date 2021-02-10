Former minister Chinna reddy thanks party high command for MLC ticket

Former Minister and Veteran Congress leader G. Chinna Reddy today thanked the Party high command for fielding him as the party candidate from Hyderabad, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy MLC seat.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the state had three graduate MLC seat and added that the party leader T. Jeevan Reddy won from one of the three seats in the last year’s elections. He alleged that both state and the central governments had cheated the people of the state by promising Jobs. He alleged that CM KCR who promised to fill up all vacant jobs during assembly election campaign had forgotten the same after the elections. He said that a total of 1.91 lakh jobs needed to be filled as per the recent PRC report. He also said that each unemployed youth of the state should get an unemployment wage of Rs. 72,400 during the last two years. He promised the unemployed youth that he would sat on fast unto death if they elected him as their MLC.

He demanded the state government to release a calendar for the recruitment of the Jobs. He said that the state also has 25000 of vacant teachers’ posts. Commenting on the CPS , he made it Cower that the congress party was not responsible for the same while reminding that the BJP led central government introduced it in the country during Prime Minister Vajpayee’s rule. He said that they would mount pressure on both central and state governments on the suspension of the CPS on behalf of their party . He demanded the state government to give 30 percent fitment to all its employees . He demanded union finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman to exempt all retired employees from the payment of income tax irrespective of their age.