Former minister Etala leaves for Delhi

Former minister and the ruling TRS party MLA Etala Rajender today left for Delhi by a flight from Shamshabad airport. He was accompanied by the former MLA of the party Enugu Ravinder Reddy. The visit of Delhi by Etala has assumed importance amid the reports that he would join BJP.

The political corridors of the state are abuzz with the news reports that the State BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy will also leave for Delhi in a day or two. Etala has been removed from the state cabinet by the Chief Minister of the state KCR after the news reports cropped up stating that Etala had encroached upon assigned lands of poor farmers of Masaipeta of Medak district.

Etala has been meeting Congress and BJP leaders since then. Going a step ahead the BJP leaders also held direct discussions with Etala and requested him to join their party. Etala has also confirmed his meeting with union minister of state Kishan Reddy and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay. The BJP leaders of the state have also revealed that the national leadership of the party gave its green signal to welcome Etala into the party.