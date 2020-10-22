Former minister Jana Reddy pays tribute to Naini

Senior Congress leader and former minister K. Jana Reddy today paid tributes to the senior TRS leader Naini Narasimha Reddy in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Naini had played a key role in his political growth. He said that he was very close to Naini and added that he was not able to digest the death of the native of his undivided Nalgonda district. Jana reddy said that he had entered politics when Naini was in the socialist party and added that he had worked with Naini in Janata party in the year 1978.

Reddy said that Naini would always strive for solving the problems of the People of Hyderabad . He conveyed his deep condolences to the family members of Naini on the occasion