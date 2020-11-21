Former Minister Sarvey to join BJP

Veteran Congress leader and former union minister Sarvey Satyanarayana has decided to quit his party and join rival BJP. He said that he was joining the BJP with the blessings of his leader and AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

He alleged that the congress party had been destroyed in the state due to the presence of several covert leaders in the party and added that the state leadership was also responsible for the destruction of the party in Telangana. He also alleged that CM KCR had decided the Congress party candidate in Dubbaka by-elections. He made it clear that the BJP was the only alternative to the ruling TRS party in the state.

TV Anchor Kathi Karthika to join BJP

On the other hand, TV anchor Kathi Karthika has also said that she was planning to join the BJP. She said that she would take a final decision on the issue after holding discussions with her friends and family members. She made this revelation after meeting union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy in the city.

Taking to her facebook page, she said that she had called on the union minister out of courtesy. Karthiak contested in the Dubbaka assembly constituency by-elections recently on behalf of All India Forward Bloc. She attracted a lot of eyeballs with her fiery speeches and leveled several allegations against the ruling TRS party leaders. Karthika secured 630 votes in the by-elections.