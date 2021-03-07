Former MLA Veera Reddy no more

The former MLA of erstwhile Amarachinta assembly constituency from the undivided Mahbubnagar district Veera Reddy breathed his last today morning . He was suffering from ill health for the last couple of days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

He was elected as MLA twice and also worked as the whip of the state government. A pall of gloom was descended on the family members of Veera Reddy following his death. Several senior politicians of the state have condoled the death of the former MLA and conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to his family members.