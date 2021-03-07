31.5 C
Hyderabad, IN
March 8, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Former MLA Veera Reddy no more

0280
MLA Veera Reddy

The former MLA of erstwhile Amarachinta assembly constituency from the undivided Mahbubnagar district Veera Reddy  breathed his last today  morning .  He was suffering from ill health for the last couple of days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. 
            He was elected as MLA twice and also worked as the whip of the state government. A pall of gloom was descended on the family members of Veera Reddy following his death. Several senior politicians of the state have condoled the death of the former MLA and conveyed their heartfelt  sympathies to  his family members.

Related posts

ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram in Aircel Maxis case

admin

Andhra Pradesh High Court orders stay on Lakshmi’s NTR release

admin

Enhancement of retirement age, unemployment allowance on TRS election manifesto

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali