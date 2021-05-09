Former MP Visweswar Reddy to provide oxygen concentrators to the needy

Former MP and industrialist Konda Visweswar Reddy today said that he would donate an oxygen concentrator which would help the needy patients to inhale pure oxygen and save their lives.

In a video statement, he said that the existing Chinese concentrators were not working properly . He said that the concentrators being developed by him would separate nitrogen from air and produce 98 percent of the pure oxygen. He said that the people of the state and the country were facing a lot of problems due to the shortage of the oxygen. He said that the oxygen concentrator was designed in Japan and added that it would run with the help of electricity. He said that the concentrator would work for 30 days in a row.

Reddy also said that the fill concentrator did not require a refill for one year. He said that he was going to donate one concentrator to yagna foundation. He said that his cousin had donated two more concentrators to the foundation. Reddy said that he was making attempts to set up 20 bed facility at Vikarabad and Chevella areas.