Former PM PV will remain in forever :CM KCR

The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today said that former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would remain in the country’s history forever as a staunch reformer.

The Chief Minister remembered and recalled PV on his death anniversary today. The CM said the country is enjoying the results of reforms that were ushered in by PV in the field of education, economy, land, administration and other sectors. The CM hailed that the firm attitude put forth by PV in internal security and external affairs, diplomacy had strengthened the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is conducting PV’s year-long centenary celebrations with a lot of responsibility and respect and as a befitting tribute to the polyglot, multifaceted and great administrator that PV was.