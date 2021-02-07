Four clothe shops gutted in fire accident at Koti

A massive fire accident took place at a complex of cloth stores in Koti from the city due to an electric short circuit. A total of four cloth shops gutted in the fire accident. The incident took place at the crowded Andhra Bank circle of the area. The fire which emanated in one shop spread to five other shops at a fast pace. The incident took place when the shops were closed.

There was no human loss in the accident as it took place when the shops were closed. The shop owners reached the area and turned teary eyes after observing the destruction of their shops. They tried to enter the shops and bring back the clothes. However the police prevented them from entering the shops.

The shop owners said that they had eking out their livelihood through their shops since the last 40 years. They said that their lives had been thrown on the road after the tragic incident. The area witnessed a Massive traffic jam in the area due to the accident. The police diverted the vehicles and didn’t allow them towards the Andhra bank area. A total of four fire tenders worked hard to bring back the flames under control.