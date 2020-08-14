Four people found dead under suspicious circumstances in Wanaparthy

Four members of the same family has been found dead under Suspicius circumstances at their residence in Nagapur village of Revalli mandal from Wanaparthy district today. The death of the four people has created a sensation in the entire Wanaparthy district.

The victims have been identified as Ajeera bi, her daughter Asma Begum, son in law Khaja pasha and grand daughter Haseena. Their dead bodies have been found in different rooms of the house. The local people have informed about the incident to the police prompting them to reach the spot and observe the crime spot. They found that lemons, vermillion incense sticks strewn across the premises of the house. The police have gathered details about the victims from the locals.

The dead body of Ajeera bi was found in the kitchen, Haseena in the Hall, Khaja pasha in the back yard and Asma Begum in the dining hall. It is yet to be established if they committed the suicide or were brutally murdered. As the members of the entire family are Dead, the police are year to find out the motive behind their suspicious deaths. Commenting on the issue Wanaparthy CI Surya Naik told that they received the information about the incident from the villagers and added that they reached the spot and registered a case in the incident.

He said that they would coconuts , lemons and vermillion in the house and added that they had performed post mortem on the dead bodies at revalli PHC. He said that they would reveal more details about the incident after the post mortem.