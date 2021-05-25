Free Ambulances to carry bodies for last rites

The state government has pressed into service ambulances to carry the dead to the cremation grounds from the houses and hospitals, in the Greater Hyderabad limits, free of cost.

The government made this arrangement following the direction of Municipal administration minister KTR. This follows reports in the media about ambulance vehicles charging exorbitant amounts to take the bodies from houses or hospitals to the burial/cremation grounds in the city.

Principal secretary, municipal administration, Arvind Kumar informed that to get the free ambulances, the following phone numbers can be contacted:

LB nagar zone: Kumar, Superintendent–9100091941/ S Venkatesh, DTCO–9701365515.

Charminar Zone– DD Nayak, joint commissioner : 9440585704 and S Balreddy, administrative officer: 9849907742.

Khairatabad zone : Rakesh, AE–7995009080.

Kukatpalli zone: Chandrasekharreddy, AMOH–7993360308 and Sriramulu, DCTO–9515050849.

Serilingampalli zone : JC Mallareddy–6309529286, M Rameshkumar–9989930253 and DVD control room–9154795942.

Secunderabad zone: Dr Ravinder Goud, AMGH–7993360302 and Shankar, DTCO–9100091948.