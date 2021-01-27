FREE JOB MELA NEXT MONTH BY AISSIMC

The All India Small Scale Industries Minorities Committee in collaboration with Francophile French, an IT consultant company is organizing a Free Job Mela on February 7 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Vasavi Kalayana Mandapam, Khairatabad, Hyderabad for educated unemployed youth and women besides skilled workers, announced S Z Sayeed, President of the Committee in a Press Release.

He said that more than 30 Corporate and Private Sector companies including Cognizant, L&T, Aqua Tech, Naukri.com, Ojha Group, SMC etc. are expected to participate in the Job Mela. Ms. Rubina Madhani is the incharge of the Job Mela. He further said that the candidates who wish to avail the opportunity should first register their names on Whatsapp No. 98499 32346, as only the registered candidates will be allowed to attend the program. The candidates should keep two sets of their documents, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

The candidates will be selected on the merit basis and appointment letters will be given on the spot. The Committee will have no role in the selection process, he said and added that this job mela is being organized under the Khud Kamao Khud Khao program of the Committee. The Committee is striving hard to create awareness about importance of self employment since past 15 years.