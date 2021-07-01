FREE ONLINE COMPUTER COURSES

National Computing Council (NCC) Hyderabad in association with PACE Computer Education offering free training on various computer courses through online to educated unemployed youth and students all over Telangana State. Interested SSC, Inter, degree & engineering candidates can apply.

Courses offered: Diploma in Computer Applications, PG Diploma in Computer Applications, Diploma in Computer Accounting with Tally, Master Diploma in Software Engineering, Computer Teacher Training Course, web Designing. After completion of the course, exams will be conducted and a certificate will be awarded.

NCC offers Free on the Course fee to SC, ST, BC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Servicemen Children and Economically Backward students & unemployed youth.

Last date for applying is July 24. Interested candidates can contact 9505800042 or vist website: www.pacecomputers.org