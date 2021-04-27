Free Water Scheme–Consumers seek more time

The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is making efforts to implement the 20 kl free water supply scheme and sending messages to the consumers to link their Aadhar number to water meter number to avail the scheme.

Reports in the media say that only 30 per cent of the total 10 .6 lakh water connections in the city have linked their Aadhar number so far, even after extension of the last date fixed for it. The extended time limit comes to an end on April 30.

Many consumers say that linking Aadhaar is not an easy job and it is taking long time due to various reasons. It is pointed out that the occupants of many houses have inherited theproperty from their father, mother or grandfather, etc., or purchased it from someone else, but they have not got the mutation done in the Municipal records so far. For linkage of Aadhaar to water meter number, the authorities are insisting on mutation and obtaining mutation certificate involves a lengthy procedure, like getting the market value certificate, encumbrance certificate, indemnity Bond attested by a Notary, etc. These processes are time consuming and there are lengthy queues at these places. After getting all the documents, the Municipal authorities are taking not less than three weeks time for mutation. Added to all this is the corona impact.

Many residents are requesting the Water Board authorities to again extend the last date by another two months to enable the consumers to complete the formalities involved and to get the benefit of the scheme announced by the chief minister KCR To Help the lower income groups.